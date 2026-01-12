Hart amassed 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hart returned to the Knicks' lineup Sunday for the first time since Christmas Day after an eight-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and logged 31 minutes without restriction, turning in a productive performance highlighted by three made three-pointers. The versatile wing is averaging 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.8 percent from deep across 29 appearances, including 15 starts. While New York doesn't rely on Hart for consistent scoring, his all-around impact makes him a key contributor on a nightly basis.