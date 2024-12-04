Hart closed Tuesday's 121-106 win over the Magic with 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 39 minutes.

Hart was remarkably efficient in this contest, notching his second triple-double of the season and his eighth contest with double-digit rebounds. Hart has also scored in double digits in each of his last 10 games while shooting 60.2 percent from the field in that span. He's expected to continue playing a secondary role in an offense led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but he's certainly making the most of his minutes. Hart is averaging 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest over his last 10 contests.