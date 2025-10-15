Hart (back) is nearing a return but remains questionable for Friday's preseason matchup against the Hornets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart has been dealing with back spasms and appears to be nearing a return, though it remains to be seen whether the Knicks will have him log preseason minutes or wait until the regular-season opener. The versatile veteran, who started all 77 of his appearances last season, could transition into more of a high-energy bench role for the 2025-26 campaign.