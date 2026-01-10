Hart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Hart hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a sprained right ankle. Even though his presence Sunday is uncertain, the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable means he's trending in the right direction. The absence of Hart has opened up more playing time for Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson, but both would be in line to see fewer minutes if Hart returns to the hardwood.