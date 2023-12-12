Hart ended with 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 136-130 win over Toronto.

Hart was fantastic off the bench Monday, flirting with his first triple-double of the season. After a rocky start to the season, Hart has been able to creep back into the standard league discussion over the past two weeks. If you are looking for out-of-position rebounds, with a sprinkling of assists and threes, Hart is certainly worth considering.