Hart logged eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 131-106 preseason loss to Washington.

Hart rested during Tuesday's exhibition game against the Celtics but returned to action for the second half of the back-to-back set. He should be available for the Knicks' regular-season opener against Boston on Oct. 25.