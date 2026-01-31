Hart contributed 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 127-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hart stuffed the stat sheet in this one and reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight game. The 30-year-old swingman also tied the game-high mark in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in three of his last four outings. Additionally, he provided at least two steals for a third consecutive contest. While Hart isn't guaranteed to score in double figures on a nightly basis, he continues to offer value through his peripheral numbers.