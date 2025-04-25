Hart finished Thursday's 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 41 minutes.

Hart scored fewer than 10 points for the first time this series, though he led the Knicks in rebounds during a well-rounded effort. The 30-year-old also tied Jalen Brunson for the team-high mark in assists. The eighth-year forward is averaging 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 37.0 minutes per game during the first round. Hart and the Knicks will look to take a 3-1 series lead in Detroit on Sunday.