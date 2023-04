Hart (ankle) will be active for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Cavaliers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Hart was considered expected to play, but head coach Tom Thibodeau also suggested he may be a game-time call. Ultimately, Hart will be available off the bench and will aim for a second straight double-double against the Cavs after posting 17 points and 10 boards over 33 minutes in Game 1.