Hart (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After logging 26 minutes in Sunday's win over Chicago, Hart will shed his questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle and suit up in the second leg of New York's back-to-back set. Over five regular-season appearances, the 30-year-old forward has averaged 5.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.0 minutes per game off the bench.