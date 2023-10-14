Hart (rest) is available to play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart has been dealing with general soreness after missing the Knicks' preseason opener against the Celtics on Monday, but head coach Tom Thibodeau will give him a go. If healthy, Hart should be a starter once the 2023-24 regular season starts. In 25 appearances (one start) for the Knicks last season after coming over in a trade from Portland, Hart averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.