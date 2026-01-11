default-cbs-image
Hart (ankle) will play against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Hart hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a right ankle sprain but will return to the lineup following an eight-game absence. It's unclear if the veteran swingman will be on a minutes restriction during his return, but his presence should leave fewer minutes available for Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson. Hart has appeared in 28 regular-season games (14 starts) thus far, averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.3 minutes per tilt.

