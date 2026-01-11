default-cbs-image
Head coach Mike Brown said Hart (ankle) will start against Portland on Sunday and won't be on a minutes restriction, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Hart will return to his normal workload following an eight-game absence due to a sprained right ankle he sustained in a win over the Cavaliers on Dec. 25. As a result, Miles McBride is expected to revert to a bench role. Hart has started 14 games so far this season, during which he has averaged 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.6 minutes per contest.

