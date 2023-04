Hart will start Sunday's Game 4 against the Cavaliers, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Hart will slide into the starting lineup with Quentin Grimes (shoulder) out. The Villanova product has been solid off the bench through the first three matchups of the opening-round series, posting 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.