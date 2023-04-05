Hart will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hart will draw his first start as a member of the Knicks with Jalen Brunson (hand) sidelined. Since the start of March (16 games), Hart has averaged 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.