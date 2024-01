Hart (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hart was questionable for Thursday's matchup, and he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season. He's considered day-to-day for now, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to return Saturday against Toronto. OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes could see additional minutes Thursday.