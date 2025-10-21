Hart (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hart continues to deal with a back issue, which has kept him out of practice this week. The Villanova product has been dealing with the issue since Oct. 2. Hart is doing on-court work, but hasn't progressed to scrimmaging, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. The team will likely pivot to Pacome Dadiet and Landry Shamet to help pick up the slack.