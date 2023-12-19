Randle tallied 27 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 43 minutes in Monday's 114-109 win over the Lakers.
Randle put up another dominant performance while the Knicks continue to deal with various injuries in the frontcourt. Randle's been on an excellent run recently, averaging 26.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the five games preceding Monday's performance.
