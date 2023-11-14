Randle registered 25 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.

Randle did a little bit of everything for New York at home, leading the team in assists to go along with a team-high-tying rebound mark while finishing as one of two Knicks with 25 or more points. Randle has recorded at least 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in five of his first 10 contests, tallying 25 or more points in two contests.