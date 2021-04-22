Randle posted 40 points (11-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Hawks.

Aside from draining six treys, Randle had an excellent performance on both ends of the court and finished just four assists shy of recording his sixth triple-double of the campaign. The star forward has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six games and has reached the 40-point plateau twice in that span.