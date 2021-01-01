Randle recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Raptors.

Randle posted his third straight double-double and is enjoying a strong start to the season -- even if he struggled massively from the floor in this one. The versatile power forward is averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game over his five appearances to date, all of them as a starter. He has also played at least 35 minutes in every one of those contests.