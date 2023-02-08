Randle amassed 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 102-98 win over the Magic.

The double-double was his Eastern Conference-leading 35th of the season. In fact, since the calendar flipped to 2023, Randle has 16 double-doubles in 19 games, and in each of the three misses he came just one rebound short. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 25.8 points, 13.1 boards, 5.1 assists and 2.7 threes, a surge that has carried him straight to his second career All-Star Game selection.