Knicks' Julius Randle: Another double-double

Randle went for 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss at Houston.

Randle has been one of the Knicks' main offensive weapons all season long, and he has three double-doubles in his last four appearances. Through eight February starts, the power forward is averaging 19.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

