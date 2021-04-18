Randle posted 33 points (11-28 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals in Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans.

Coming off of a 44-point outburst against Dallas on Friday, Randle followed up with another impressive effort, topping 30 points for the fourth straight game. Randle saw a season-high 47 minutes of action, and he's now played 47, 41, 42, 39, 38, 38, 37, and 39 minutes, respectively, over his last eight games.