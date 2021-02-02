Randle scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Randle put together his second consecutive double-double, though both games resulted in losses for the Knicks. More notable were his two steals, as the effort marked only the fifth time in 22 games that he has managed multiple swipes in one contest. Randle continues to see heavy minutes, which help his counting stats. However, he's also shot the ball well on increased volume, with both his field goal and free-throw percentages improving from his initial season in New York.