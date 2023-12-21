Randle produced 26 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Nets.

Randle led the Knicks in scoring during Wednesday's win over Brooklyn. The star forward has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last 12 appearances. However, Randle is shooting just 29.3 percent on 5.2 three-point attempts per contest this season.