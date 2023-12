Randle (knee) said he is playing in Friday's game versus the Raptors, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Randle has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with right knee inflammation. The star forward has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 23.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 35.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.