Randle (ankle) is available to play in Game 2 against the Heat on Tuesday.

This will be Randle's first action since April 26. Randle was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update and didn't do anything besides watch film on Monday, so this is a huge boost for New York. The Knicks will like their chances with Jimmy Butler ruled out with an ankle injury. With Randle back in action, Obi Toppin will likely see his role diminish a good bit.