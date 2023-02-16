Randle supplied 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 victory over Atlanta.
It's Randle's 38th double-double of the season, including eight in the last 10 games. Since the beginning of January, the 28-year-old forward is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.8 threes, numbers which have helped lead him to his second All-Star appearance this weekend.
