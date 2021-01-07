Randle scored a season-high 30 points (10-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

The 26-year-old continues to have a renaissance under new Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Randle has reeled off six straight double-doubles, but it's his new-found distribution skills that have been the most impressive development, and he's recorded at least five assists in seven of eight games to begin the season. The result has been an average of 7.4 dimes a game, more than double his previous career high of 3.6. Randle will look to stay locked in against the Thunder on Friday.