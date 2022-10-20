Randle totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 115-112 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

The veteran forward vowed this offseason to put a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign behind him, and Randle lived up to his word in the Knicks' opener. He led the team in both scoring and rebounding, while only Jalen Brunson dished more assists for New York. Randle will look to help his club get into the win column Friday against the Pistons.