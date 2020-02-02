Knicks' Julius Randle: Big double-double

Randle supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals during the Knicks' 92-85 win over the Pacers on Saturday.

The 18 boards were a season-high for Randle, who has now recorded a double-double in four of his past five games. Despite some continued efficiency woes, Randle has also recorded at least 13 points in 26 consecutive games. The Cavaliers' porous defense awaits the Knicks in their next game on Monday.