Knicks' Julius Randle: Big double-double
Randle supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals during the Knicks' 92-85 win over the Pacers on Saturday.
The 18 boards were a season-high for Randle, who has now recorded a double-double in four of his past five games. Despite some continued efficiency woes, Randle has also recorded at least 13 points in 26 consecutive games. The Cavaliers' porous defense awaits the Knicks in their next game on Monday.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.