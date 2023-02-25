Randle finished with 46 points (16-29 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-109 victory over the Wizards.

Randle came out of the All-Star break on fire, putting up a season-high 46 points Friday on the back of an efficient shooting night, including knocking down seven of 14 attempts from behind the arc. This was Randle's third 40-point performance of the season so far, as the eight-year pro is averaging a career-high 24.8 PPG this season. He chipped in on defense with two steals as well in what was a solid outing to start the stretch run. Randle continues to be a top-25 player for fantasy managers.