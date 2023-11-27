Randle totaled 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to Phoenix.

Randle saw the end of an impressive scoring streak of games with at least 20 points in the win against the Heat on Friday, but he bounced back admirably here and finished just one point shy of tying his best scoring mark of the campaign. The 13-point effort against Miami was just a bump on the road for the power forward, however, as his stock has risen considerably over the last two weeks. He's averaging 23.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game across his last 10 outings.