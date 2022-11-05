Randle accumulated 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 106-104 win over Philadelphia.

Randle bounced back from an ugly 14-point performance (4-12 FG) against the Hawks on Wednesday, and while the efficiency numbers are still not where they should be, the scoring figures were a minor step in the right direction. The star forward has had an underwhelming season for his standards, though, reaching the 20-point mark just twice thus far and averaging only 17.6 points per game, the lowest mark of his four-year stint in New York.