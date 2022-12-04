Randle chipped in 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 loss to the Mavericks.

The lack of consistency in Randle's game has been alarming, but he seems to be trending in the right direction and has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances. That's certainly a welcomed sign for a player that has managed to score 20 or more points in at least three straight games just once all season long. Randle remains valuable in all fantasy formats, but an uptick in his game-to-game consistency would go a long way in boosting his value across the board.