Randle delivered 31 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Rockets.

Randle continues to navigate through the best season of his career and has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games, a span in which he's also notched two double-doubles. The All-Star forward is averaging 27.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game since the beginning of April.