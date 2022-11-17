Randle provided 34 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over Denver.

Randle was dynamic in the win, delivering managers a fantasy gem on both ends of the floor. Despite a few ups and downs, Randle has been solid to start the season, putting up fringe top-50 value over the past two weeks. His effort on the defensive end is sometimes questionable, as is his efficiency. With that said, those who drafted him should have been prepared given his track record, making the season so far a passable effort.