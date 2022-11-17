Randle provided a season-high 34 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-13 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over Denver.

Randle was dynamic in the win, delivering managers a fantasy gem on both ends of the floor. Despite a few ups and downs, Randle has been solid to start the season and is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 three-pointers per game since the beginning of November. His effort on the defensive end is sometimes questionable, as is his efficiency. With that said, those who drafted him should have been prepared for some inconsistency given Randle's track record, making his performance to date a passable effort.