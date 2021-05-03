Randle delivered 31 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 122-97 win over the Rockets.

The frontrunner for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, Randle continues to roll as the season nears its end. He's scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games, a span in which he's also notched two double-doubles. He's averaging 27.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game since the beginning of April.