Randle delivered 31 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 122-97 win over the Rockets.
The frontrunner for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, Randle continues to roll as the season nears its end. He's scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games, a span in which he's also notched two double-doubles. He's averaging 27.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game since the beginning of April.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 34 in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts 38th double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Drops 40 for third time in 2020-21•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Another heroic effort in OT win•