Randle racked up 17 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 126-120 win over the Hawks.

Two games are not enough to make a projection, but there's no question Randle is enjoying an excellent start, with back-to-back double-doubles with at least seven assists in each of his first two outings. The lack of efficiency has been an issue, however, as Randle has made just nine of his 32 field goals over his first two contests, good for a 28.1 field-goal percentage.