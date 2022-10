Randle had 10 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Friday's 105-89 victory over the Wizards.

Randle entered Friday's game with a healthy .484/.353/.778 percent shooting slash through three prior preseason contests. His three-point shooting is a swing factor to monitor. Randle connected on just 30.8 percent last season after hitting 41.1 percent of his threes in 2020-21.