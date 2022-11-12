Randle provided 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-112 win over the Pistons.

Randle has been sniffing the double-double territory constantly of late, as he has scored at least 17 points with at least eight boards in each of his last five games while recording two double-doubles in that span. Randle's scoring numbers have experienced an uptick of late, and he's averaging 24.4 points while adding 9.2 rebounds per game in his last five contests.