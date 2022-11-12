Randle provided 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-112 win over the Pistons.
Randle has been sniffing the double-double territory constantly of late, as he has scored at least 17 points with at least eight boards in each of his last five games while recording two double-doubles in that span. Randle's scoring numbers have experienced an uptick of late, and he's averaging 24.4 points while adding 9.2 rebounds per game in his last five contests.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Paces scoring effort•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Turns in another double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Struggles in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in loss•