Randle contributed 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 win over the 76ers.

Randle ended just one rebound and three assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign, and he was just one rebound shy from posting his fifth straight double-double. The veteran is having an excellent bounce-back season, and he has been one of the best two-way forwards in the Eastern Conference, which is why he ended up being selected for the 2023 All-Star Game. Randle is averaging 26.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game since the start of January (18 games).