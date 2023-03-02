Randle chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 victory over Brooklyn.

Randle finished just two rebounds and two assists away from recording a triple-double, and the big man continues to establish himself as one of the best power forwards in the Eastern Conference. He's scored at least 20 points in all but one of his 12 outings since the beginning of February, a span in which he's also racked up six double-doubles -- though none following the All-Star break.