Knicks' Julius Randle: Consecutive 30-point games
Randle finished with 33 points (14-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 victory over the Nets.
Randle put up at least 30-points for the second straight game, continuing his recent hot streak. Over the past two weeks, Randle has been the 23rd ranked player in standard formats. For those with shares in Randle, now is the time to sell high. Despite his elevated ranking, he is still offering basically nothing on the defensive end. He is likely to regress at some point and so getting a top-50 player seems advisable.
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.