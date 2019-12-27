Knicks' Julius Randle: Consecutive 30-point games

Randle finished with 33 points (14-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 victory over the Nets.

Randle put up at least 30-points for the second straight game, continuing his recent hot streak. Over the past two weeks, Randle has been the 23rd ranked player in standard formats. For those with shares in Randle, now is the time to sell high. Despite his elevated ranking, he is still offering basically nothing on the defensive end. He is likely to regress at some point and so getting a top-50 player seems advisable.