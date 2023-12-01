Randle is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors due to right knee inflammation.

Randle played 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over Detroit, totaling 29 points (12-21 FG), 10 rebounds and eight assists. His presence on the injury report is likely just precautionary with the Knicks on the second half of a back-to-back set. However, if Randle is sidelined, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo would be candidates for increased playing time, while Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley would presumably run the Knicks' offense.