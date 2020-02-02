Knicks' Julius Randle: Deemed questionable Monday

Randle is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against Cleveland due to a right quadricep contusion.

Randle is likely a bit banged up following his monster performance in Saturday's win over the Pacers, as the forward posted 16 points and 18 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. If the Knicks choose to limit or rule out their forward in Monday's contest, Bobby Portis could likely seize an increased workload. Clarification regarding Randle's status for Monday's contest could likely surface sometime after morning shootaround.