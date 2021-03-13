Randle tallied 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 win against the Thunder.

The 26-year-old followed up his worst performance of the season with one of his best. Randle recorded his second triple-double of the season while adding a couple of swipes for good measure. The first-time All-Star is a major reason the Knicks are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Randle should continue seeing 35-40 minutes per game the rest of the way.