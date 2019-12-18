Knicks' Julius Randle: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Randle will not practice Wednesday due to a sore left leg and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's matchup against the Heat.

Randle played just 23 minutes during Tuesday's 143-120 victory over the Hawks, though not before posting 17 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. More information on his availability may arrive following Thursday's practice. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.5 minutes.