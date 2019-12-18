Knicks' Julius Randle: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Randle will not practice Wednesday due to a sore left leg and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's matchup against the Heat.
Randle played just 23 minutes during Tuesday's 143-120 victory over the Hawks, though not before posting 17 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. More information on his availability may arrive following Thursday's practice. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.5 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Leads Knicks to back-to-back wins•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong line in overtime win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Solid effort against Portland•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...